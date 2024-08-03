O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Cut to $18.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,362,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,220,000 after buying an additional 221,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after purchasing an additional 728,493 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,808,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,340 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 32.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 641,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,065,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

