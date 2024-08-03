O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $81.64 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.