O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 600,662 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,203,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $56.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

