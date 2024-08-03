O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 311 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,865,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

