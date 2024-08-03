O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,019 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Magnite by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,431,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Magnite by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,164,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnite news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $242,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $242,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite



Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Recommended Stories

