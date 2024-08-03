O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,915,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 303,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,415,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,270,000 after purchasing an additional 593,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOLD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.71. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

