O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

NYSE BSBR opened at $4.92 on Friday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

