O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

EWQ stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $585.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

