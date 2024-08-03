O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 111.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

