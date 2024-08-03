O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $72,000 in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 364.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 894,319 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sagimet Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGMT opened at $3.07 on Friday. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.18. Equities research analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman George Kemble sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $74,891.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,693 shares in the company, valued at $376,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Elizabeth Rozek sold 10,914 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,833.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman George Kemble sold 23,625 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $74,891.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,958 shares of company stock worth $178,224 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

