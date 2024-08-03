O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,463 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Escalade were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

