O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of SSIC stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.29. Silver Spike Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Silver Spike Investment had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Silver Spike Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

