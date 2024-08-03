O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,355 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRFZ opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1563 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

