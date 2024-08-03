O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,013 Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 157.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TZOO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $134,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142,371 shares in the company, valued at $39,647,680.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $881,825 in the last ninety days. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelzoo Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

