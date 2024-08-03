O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $116.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

