O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,795,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $197.22 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.43.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

