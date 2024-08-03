O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

