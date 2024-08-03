O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,299 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solo Brands were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 49,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $97,140.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 52,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $101,590.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,590.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 49,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $97,140.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $492,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Price Performance

NYSE:DTC opened at $2.16 on Friday. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $197.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.62.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

