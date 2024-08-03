Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (OCSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on September 30th

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

