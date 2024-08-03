Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 281580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 164.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $13,168,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,885,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after acquiring an additional 327,416 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 484,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 249,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $4,243,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

