Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OCUL. StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

