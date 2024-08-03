Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Offerpad Solutions has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. The company had revenue of $285.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. On average, analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OPAD opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on OPAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

In other news, CEO Brian Bair bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 852,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,711.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,720.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,138,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,380,526.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Bair bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,711.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 97,717 shares of company stock worth $500,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

