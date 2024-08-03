OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $5.85. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. OLO shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 732,747 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

In other news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $28,367.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,310.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $28,367.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,310.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $46,370.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,697.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,686 shares of company stock worth $362,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in OLO by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

