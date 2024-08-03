Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Up to $29.21

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.21, but opened at $32.13. Omnicell shares last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 114,322 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Omnicell Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 248.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 121.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 68.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 36.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Omnicell by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

