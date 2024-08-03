OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Northland Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of OMF opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. OneMain has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

