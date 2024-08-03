OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.51, but opened at $15.69. OneSpan shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 17,119 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 109.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OneSpan by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneSpan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $549.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 0.77.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

