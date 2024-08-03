Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

Onestream Trading Down 1.0 %

OS opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Onestream has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502.

Onestream Company Profile

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

