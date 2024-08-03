OneWater Marine’s (ONEW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONEW

OneWater Marine Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $35.86.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.