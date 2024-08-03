Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,119 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ON shares. Citigroup lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Onsemi Price Performance

Onsemi stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

