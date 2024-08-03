Oppenheimer Boosts Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $29.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZETA. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Zeta Global stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

