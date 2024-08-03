Oppenheimer Cuts PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $31.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

PRO stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. PROS has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,171,000 after purchasing an additional 287,338 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in PROS by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 363,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 257,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,367,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 166,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

