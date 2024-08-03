Oppenheimer Trims Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Target Price to $10.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.40.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $338.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore purchased 12,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,227 shares in the company, valued at $789,187.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 726.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

