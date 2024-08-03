Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barrington Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Trading Up 2.7 %

Option Care Health stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,445,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,841,000 after buying an additional 4,549,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,343,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,023,000 after acquiring an additional 735,344 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,774,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,792,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,373,000 after acquiring an additional 593,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.