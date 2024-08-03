Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 349.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.64 million, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.65. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

