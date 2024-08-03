Orion (NYSE:OEC) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 57621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,694.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $201,064.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,336.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,694.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 398,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion in the 2nd quarter worth $770,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

