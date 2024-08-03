Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $62.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OVV. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Ovintiv stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,149,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 688,690 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6,830.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 405,123 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

