Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,662.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 105,642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,517,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 706,650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,159 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 115,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of CALF stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

