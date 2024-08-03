Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $196.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $201.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

