Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR
Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies
In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,447,179 shares of company stock worth $242,285,913. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- What is a Dividend King?
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.