Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,447,179 shares of company stock worth $242,285,913. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

