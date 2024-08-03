Palomar Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLMR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $162,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,930.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $162,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,930.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,716 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Palomar by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 52,659 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Palomar by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Palomar by 1,940.6% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Palomar by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

