Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,815 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 179,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 541.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 598,235 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.