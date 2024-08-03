Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 4.4 %

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$27.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.59 and a 1-year high of C$33.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$452.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Franko sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$257,600.00. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Franko sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$257,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$327,014.00. Insiders have sold 85,661 shares of company stock worth $2,750,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POU. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.