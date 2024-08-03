Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Parex Resources traded as low as C$17.00 and last traded at C$17.04, with a volume of 70327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.51.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PXT. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$27.20 to C$23.80 in a research note on Thursday.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.22 per share, with a total value of C$232,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.25). Parex Resources had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of C$382.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.2746479 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.52%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

