Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Trading Down 6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Parex Resources traded as low as C$19.25 and last traded at C$19.47. Approximately 223,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 522,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.71.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$27.20 to C$23.80 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Robert John Engbloom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.25). Parex Resources had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of C$382.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.2746479 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 28.52%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

