Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $131.50, with a volume of 8074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.06.

The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATK. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 44.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

