Paul Martin Purcell Sells 5,000 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,533,058.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $44,185.84.

On Friday, July 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $47,513.55.

On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $165,169.40.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $55,218.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $64,514.70.

On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $170,421.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $1,084,281.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $356,760.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,955.00.

Sezzle Stock Up 0.1 %

Sezzle stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the first quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEZL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEZL

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.