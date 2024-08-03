Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $164.31 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $303.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.19.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,722,999 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $6,670,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

