Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Paymentus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paymentus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Get Paymentus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paymentus

Paymentus Stock Performance

PAY opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 1.47. Paymentus has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $184.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paymentus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paymentus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Paymentus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 206,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 2,948.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.