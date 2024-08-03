PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 990,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rigetti Computing by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 753,110 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 123,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $0.90 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 563.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on RGTI

About Rigetti Computing

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.