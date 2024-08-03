Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE PEB opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 179,518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 350.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 44,273 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,798,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 165,576 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.